The allegation that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) tracked and leaked the telephone conversation between Bishop David Oyedepo, the general overseer of the Living Faith Church and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the presidential election, has been dismissed.

Recall that leaked audio went viral on Saturday, April 1, where Obi allegedly pleaded with Oyedepo to mobilise votes for him in the southwest and north-central, particularly Kwara.

Neither Obi nor Oyedepo has denied the controversial leaked audio, which has generated different reactions across the country.

Some of the supporters of Peter Obi have alleged that the NCC was the brain behind the leaking of the telephone conversation.

Reuben Mouka, the director of public affairs of the NCC, in a statement on Tuesday, denied the allegation, adding that the commission did not have the power to “track nor leak” the telephone conversation of any Nigeria.

Mouka supported its denial with the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the country.

The statement partly read:

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action."

It reiterated the commitment of the commission to the service of Nigerians in line with the provision of the constitution, the NCC act and other related laws.

