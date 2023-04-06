FCT, Abuja - Afam Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, says he would be shocked if any court granted an injunction to stop the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osigwe, in a recent interview with Punch, gave an insight into the petition filed by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against INEC and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Afam Osigwe (SAN) said previous elections like 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2019 presidential polls were contested in court and there was no injunction to stop it. Photo: Asiwjau Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: UGC

He pointed out that every step taken in the lead-up to the upcoming inauguration was under the statutory stipulations of the law.

He said:

"...I would be shocked if any court grants an injunction to restrain a person who has been declared the winner of an election from being sworn in."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Osigwe further gave some precedents, like in the aftermath of the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2019 presidential elections, where the loser went to court to challenge the winner's victory.

He stated that in those times, the inauguration of the winner was held, and there was no injunction to halt the inauguration.

Osigwe said:

"At the return to civil reign, while Obasanjo was declared a winner, other contestants went to court. They did so in 2003, 2007, and 2011, and I think it was only in 2015 that the losers did not approach the court. In 2019, Atiku went to court, but the winners of these elections were sworn in. It never stopped anything.

"If, hypothetically, the court gives the order to remove a person, it will take effect if it is upheld by the Supreme Court. Our laws could be such that petitions are determined before swearing in; I subscribe to that.

"However, when somebody challenges your victory, there will be uncertainty until there is a final determination, but it should not stop the winner from assuming power."

The senior advocate also noted that an interim government will only amount to anarchy as they do not have any statutory framework to govern or make and implement decisions.

He stated that the constitution provided for a change in government and all statutory processes involved in this change have been met since the conduct of the 2023 presidential polls.

He said:

"There can’t be any talk of reform outside of the constitutional framework that will not amount to some form of coup. The constitution has provided for a change of government, and that is through elections.

"An election has taken place, and a winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission."

Source: Legit.ng