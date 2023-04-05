Muhammad Sanusi, the former Emir of Kano has expressed his concerns about the conduct of the 2023 general elections and their outcome

Sanusi said he does not think Nigeria has been in a place as difficult as it is right now since the civil war

According to the ex-governor of CBN, there is a need to define the kind of leaders Nigeria needs and also critically look into the process through which these leaders emerge

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi, has suggested that Nigeria is more divided now than it has ever been.

Speaking at the third Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in honour of the senior pastor of Trinity House, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, who turned 62, on Tuesday, April 4, the former Emir said Nigeria is dangerously divided along ethnic and religious lines.

He also said that the conduct of the just-concluded 2023 general elections has put the integrity of public institutions in question with Nigerians and many others now suspicious about policies, policing, judiciary and the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Joining the event virtually, Sanusi said:

“In October 2022, speaking at the Kaduna Investment Forum, I told Nigerians that if anyone told them that dealing with Nigeria post-2023 would be easy, they should not vote for that person. I meant it.

“I don’t think Nigeria has been in a place as difficult as this since the civil war. We have a challenge of nation-building. We have a country that has been divided dangerously along ethnic and religious lines.

“We have an economy that is in the doldrums, and unfortunately, we seem to be having a dearth of leadership.”

While stating that no process is perfect, the former CBN governor, there is a need to define the kind of leaders Nigeria needs and also critically look into the process through which these leaders emerge.

Sanusi added:

"We need to have a system where one cannot just go to participate in party primaries without being exposed to public scrutiny. This is what happens everywhere. People need to know what they are voting for. In other climes, they are compelled by law to participate in public debates to discuss issues of policy.

“This is the only country I know where we elect a President first before knowing if he knows what he is doing or whether he understands what the job is."

