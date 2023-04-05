A suit has been filed against the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Abdullahi

The suit was filed by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate

Bwala in his suit accused Adamu of owing his law firm a debt of N120 million which he has refused to pay

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala, has filed a suit against the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Abdullahi.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku's spokesperson sued Adamu over an alleged unpaid debt of N120 million.

The report said that the debt was money accrued from legal services rendered to the APC which the party leadership reportedly failed to pay.

Filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, in a suit no: CV/2009/2023, Bwala's law firm prayed the court to grant it an order compelling Adamu to pay the N120 million debt.

In its prayer, Bwala's firm said:

“the Claimant took steps to file all court processes, appeared in all the cases, both within and outside jurisdiction (Abuja, Osun State, Cross-river State, Kaduna State, Benue State and Ondo State) and prosecuted the cases numbering nine diligently to their logical conclusion.

“That the Claimant sent progress reports to the Defendants on every occasion any of the matters came up in court.”

The firm also claimed that a professional fee for the nine concluded cases is the sum of N135,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira).

It added:

“That the defendants have so far paid the sum of N15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira Only), leaving the sum of N120,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Million Naira Only) as outstanding.”

Speaking on the debt owed his firm by the APC national chairman, Bwala alleged that Adamu has since refused to pay since he joined the Atiku Abubakar's team.

He said he has also made all diplomatic efforts to secure payment for the job his firm did but to no avail.

