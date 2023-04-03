Fredricl Nwajagu, the alleged Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate who vowed to invite proscribed IBOP to Lagos to protect Igbo's properties in Lagos has been detained

Following the arrest, no less than 5 follow up facts have been revealed about Nwajagu, the Igbo leader in question

One of such facts is that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos has said he is not part of the council of Igbo leaders in Lagos

Fredrick Nwajagu, a resident of Lagos and acclaimed Eze Ndigbo in Ajao Estate, an area in the state, trended over the weekend because of his viral video where he vowed to bring the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to protect Igbo's property.

In the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election in Lagos, the country's commercial city has been enmeshed in tribal attacks, particularly between the Igbo and the Yoruba.

The tribal attack grossly emanated from the claim that "Lagos is a no man's land" from the residents of southeast extraction in the state, a comment that did not go down with the Yoruba-speaking people of the state.

In the viral video, Nwajagu claimed Igbo businesses were being attacked and bringing IPOB, which was recently rated the 10th deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terrorism Watchdog, would help protest the Igbo business.

However, many facts about Nwajagu have been unveiled in a podcast shared by Daily Trust on Monday, April 3.

5 Facts about the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos

The facts are listed below:

Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the Igbo leader has been arrested and handed over to the Department of State Service (DSS) on Saturday, April 1. Some sources have revealed that he would be transferred from Lagos to Abuja DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday. There are speculations that there is no Eze Ndigbo in Ajao Estate, as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo denied Nwajagu as denied having knowledge of any Eze Ndigbo in the area. Nwajagu appeared to be one of the people that paraded themselves as leaders but were not formally installed. This is as the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos said he was not part of its leadership council of elders in the state. The security agents are not after his title but the incitement in the video clip and his connection with the deadly group.

"Jaja Wachukwu": First Igbo politician that said Lagos is no man's land

Legit.ng earlier reported that the first speaker of the house of representatives, Jaja Abucha Wachukwu, has been revealed as the first Igbo politician that first referred to Lagos as no man's land.

While Wachukwu made the claim in 1947, a two-term governor of Abia state and correct Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, made a similar claim in 2013.

The issue became a serious controversy in the build-up to the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, where many Yoruba, the original owner of Lagos, felt insulted by the claim.

Source: Legit.ng