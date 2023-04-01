Fredrick Nwajagu, the viral Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos State, has been arrested.

Nwajagu was seen in a viral video on Friday, March 31, threatening to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to Lagos in the name of protecting the properties of the southeastern people, The Punch reported.

He said:

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will take caution. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State.”

