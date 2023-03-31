Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sent a strong response to Alex Otti, the Abia state governor-elect as he addresses the payment of salaries in the state's civil service

Ikpeazu disclose Otti's claims were false while noting he is not owing civil servants in the state backlog of salaries

Meanwhile, the Labour Party winner of the Abia state 2023 governorship election earlier disclosed he was running for the state's top job so as to address the backlog of workers salaries ignored by Ikpeazu's administration

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has revealed the truth behind the civil service workers' welfare in the state.

Ikpeazu disclosed that it is not true that he is owing civil servants in the state salaries of several months.

Ikpeazu tackles Alex Otti over backlog of workers salaries. Photo credit: Alex Otti, Okezie Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu replies to Otti over workers salaries

The Governor-Elect of the state, Alex Otti, had after his election, said he contested for the third time because the current government never addressed issues that made him run for the office the first time, including owing workers salaries.

However, reacting to Otti’s claims on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, March 30, Ikpeazu said no “core civil servant” is being owed any salary, adding that those that have issues with salaries are working in parastatals.

“I have 31,000 workers in Abia workforce and 29,000 of them are up to date as we speak in salary payment.

"Parastatals receive subvention. I don’t pay their salaries because they are revenue-generating agencies of government,” Ikpeazu said.

Source: Legit.ng