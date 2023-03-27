PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Federal Government has assured that the transition of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu will be a smooth process.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, the chairman of Transition Committee, Boss Mustapha confirmed that the process of power transition on Monday, May 29, will be peaceful.

The SGF has assured that court cases cannot stop Bola Tinubu's inauguration as Nigeria's president. Photo: APC

The Punch reports Mustapha affirmed that all litgations against the president-elect, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot prevent the event from taking place.

Mustapha said that the TC has been activated while there is an ongoing refurbishment of the president and vice-president elect has been completed.

He also said that the security sub-committee had been saddled with the responsibility to ensure no one truncates the hand-over.

His words:

“All litigation, whether resolved or not, will not in any way stop the process. The president is not spending a day extra in office. The security committee has the responsibility to ensure that nothing happens to truncate the transition process. Nigerians are very law-abiding people.

“Whoever has lost an election, there are provided avenues for those people to make whatever legal inquiry they want to make but the process would continue unabated. We would not create another constitutional crisis. On May 29, the hand-over will take place.”

Source: Legit.ng