The governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers state during the March 18 election, Tonye Cole, has alleged that there was heavy voter intimidation during the election

According to Cole, voters were whipped and issued death threats, and all these led to a low turnout of voters during the poll

The APC chieftain alleged that the PDP in the state masterminded the act using the local government chairmen and councillors in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state during the March 18 governorship election in the state, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) championed a high level of intimidation during the poll.

While speaking on the outcome of the election on Monday, March 27, Cole disclosed that voter suppression allegedly championed by the PDP necessitated the low turnout of voters in Rivers, Channels Television reported.

Cole accuses PDP of masterminding voter intimidation in Rivers state Photo Credit: Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole reveals how PDP sponsored thugs to intimidate voters during March 18 election

He also alleged that voters were whipped and threatened to forcefully cast their votes for PDP, adding that the commandeering of ballot boxes at various polling units was aided by the support of government officials and security personnel.

His comment reads in part:

“There was a build-up of intimidation, voters were intimidated. They were told not to come out, whips were bought, people were whipped. Town criers went into communities, saying that nobody should come out.”

He argued that voter intimidation during the voting period in the state was very heavy, making many people to be scared of coming out to vote.

The APC chieftain alleged that in some cases where the counting of votes had never started, police accompanied local government chairmen and councillors to these polling units.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Siminalayi Fubara, the candidate of the PDP as the winner of the election.

On his part, Governor Nyesom Wike expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the poll, asking the people of the state to accept Fubara as the will of God.

