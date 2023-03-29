Emerging reports have confirmed the suspension of two top executives of the Afenifere socio-political group

Two executives of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, have been suspended from the fold.

As reported by Punch, Afenifere announced a statement issued on Tuesday, March 28.

The Yoruba socio-political group reiterated that Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi won the presidential election and was robbed of his mandate. Photo: Pa Ayo Oyebanjo, Peter Obi

The statement disclosed the suspension of its Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi and its Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu.

Both top executives were said to have been nailed with the punishment on the premise of alleged misconduct.

The statement reads:

“After due consideration of the unending embarrassing conduct of the two officers, the meeting resolved that they be and are hereby removed immediately from their respective offices and their membership be suspended sine die pending further decisions after their appearance before and recommendations by the disciplinary committee.”

In another development, Afenifere reiterated that the 2023 presidential poll was marred with electoral irregularities that dented its credibility.

Afenifere also stood its ground behind the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, while stating that he was the winner of the just-concluded presidential election.

The group said:

"The results of the lawful votes at the presidential election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, won the said election and we, thus, support his decision challenging the contrary declaration by the INEC.

"We re-assert that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a person of its southern part and specifically the South-East."

