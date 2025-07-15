Terry G is currently being dragged by fans of Davido over an old post he made on X, which attempted to undermine OBO's works

The self-acclaimed Akpako Master incurred the wrath of netizens after he publicly begged Davido for a verse

Reacting to the post, a netizen shared a screenshot of his 2024 post, where he nullified the idea of the Big Three, noting that only Wizkid was running the show

Nigerian singer and rapper Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name Terry G, is currently entertaining backlash on the microblogging platform, X, following a recent post he made.

The 39-year-old crooner appeared to have brought trouble upon himself after he took to his X handle to make a public appeal to specific individuals he thought could positively impact his career.

Old post of Terry G resurfaces as he gets dragged. Credit: X/@IamTerryg, IG/@wizkidnews, IG/@davido.

Source: Instagram

Expressing himself, he averred that if video director TG Omori could direct the music video of his song Kolomala, High Fashion could style him, and Davido could bless him with a verse, then he would be at the top of his game once more.

Terry G added that these are the only things he needs at the moment, not even promotion.

In his words:

"All I need is TG Omori to direct Kolomala for me, High Fashion to style my look, and Davido to bless me with one verse. I don’t even need promotion 🔔."

See the post below:

Netizens tackle Terry G over post

However, it didn’t take long before an X user, who appeared to be a staunch fan of Davido, took to the comment section, posting a screenshot of Terry G's 2024 post, where he stated that Wizkid was at the top of the game while ditching the notion of a Big 3.

Responding to the comment, another X user who was surprised at his post said:

"I no sure say na that bros main account be this. Maybe them hack am. Can't be."

However, Terry G reiterated that he was the one behind the post, stating:

"This is Gabriel Oche Amanyi aka Terry G!!"

Sharing the old post, the social media user identified as @Timmieloner wrote:

"lol go collect verse from Wizkid na ozuor"

Responding, Terry G replied,

"Gbe emwin na🤣"

See the exchange below:

On the other hand, Rahman Jago, the CEO of High Fashion, didn't waste time granting Terry G's request. Quoting the post, Jago wrote:

"Consider the styling done OG🫡"

Terry G, filled with happiness, speedily took to the comment section to thank him:

"HIGH FASHION you too much," he wrote.

X user exhumes old post of Terry G hailing Wizkid. Credit: @IamTerryg

Source: Instagram

Refer to the post below:

Terry G vents over comments from critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Terry G fumed over comments after being outdated.

Expressing resentment over such remarks, he averred that while the West tends to respect and honour their legends, Africans, especially Nigerians, always look down on theirs.

He added that it is also this mindset that makes Africans think their ancestors are evil, but see Western ancestors as gods.

Source: Legit.ng