APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again thrown a fresh attack against British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones

The former minister of aviation in a fresh tweet, challenged the British envoy to do his worst, saying he cannot be intimidated

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom earlier expressed displeasure over controversial comments made by the chieftain of the APC regarding the March 18 elections in Lagos state

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again tackled the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the envoy faulted him on some comments he made during the just-concluded March 18 governorship and legislative elections in Lagos State.

FFK tackles British Envoy

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, March 27, and shared on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode, who is also a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, challenged the British envoy to do his worst, saying he fears no one.

Part of the tweet reads thus:

"Permit me to add the following addendum to my earlier personal response to the little Englander.

"To hell with him and those that are egging him on and licking his feet.

"I am FFK: I fear no-one and I bow before no man."

