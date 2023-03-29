The governorship candidate of the ruling APC in Kano state for the March 18 election, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna has made a surprising move

A few hours after INEC declared NNPP governorship candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf as the governor-elect, Gawuna conceded defeat and congratulated Yusuf

Gawuna in a message shared by his aide prayed that God would help Yusuf to be a true leader for all, who will be just to all

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated his opponent of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the March 18 election, Abba Kabir Yusuf, (popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yusuf as the governor-elect, a declaration Gawuna and his party had challenged.

Kano APC guber candidate, Gawuna accepts defeat and congratulates NNPP's Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Gawuna congratulates NNPP's Yusuf, Kano governor-elect

But a few hours after the governor-elect picked up his certificate of return, Gawuna’ congratulated him, Daily Trust reported.

In his acceptance speech after he received the certificate of return, Yusuf had called on Gawuna to make true his earlier statement that he would accept the outcome of the election as the will of God.

Apparently responding to this call, Gawuna in a audio message shared by his Chief Press Secretary, said in confirmation of his earlier statement on the will of God prevailing, he is praying that God would help Yusuf to be a true leader for all, who will be just to all, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

