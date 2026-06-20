President Bola Tinubu has announced a six-month extension to the tenure of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi

This came ahead of the expiration of the earlier one-year extension President Tinubu added to the tenure of the customs boss in 2025

However, the announcement by the presidency on Thursday, June 19, has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has announced the final six-month tenure extension to Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Customs. This is coming as the first one-year tenure extension the president granted the customs was approaching its end.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday, June 19, adding that the earlier extension was to end in August 2026.

President Bola Tinubu extends the tenure of the Customs CG Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The presidency further explained that the "six-month extension, which will expire in February 2027, is to enable him to consolidate the implementation of the National Single Window and ensure an orderly succession in the service."

The implementation of the National Single Window was one of the three major reasons given by the president for the first one-year extension in 2025. Two other reasons given by the presidency were the modernisation of the customs and the execution of Nigeria's obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Onanuga's statement reads in part:

"During the transition period, Adeniyi, working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Board, will ensure the promotion of eligible officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs and the compulsory retirement of officers who have attained 60 years of age or have served 35 years."

Nigerians react as Tinubu extends Adeniyi's tenure

However, the announcement by the presidency has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Iyalla Tubonimi criticised President Tinubu's administration:

"APC and ethnic appointments and politics are 5/6. What I love is how karma is dealing with them immediately. They lied to gullible Nigerians about PDP bad leadership just to steal and grab power that they can’t manage. Where is Buhari? Now, turubu is the most abused at old age."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu extends Customs CG's tenure Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ovo lamented the growing favouritism in the working space in Nigeria:

"Why is it that everything in this country is set to favour just the elites, extending his tenure? What does that mean? This means we do not have capable hands to handle issues. Nigeria, the capital of Corruption."

Herbert Onuoha decried the appointment:

"Irrespective of who is next in line, why can't Bola Ahmed Tinubu @NGRPresident, @officialABAT, take decisions that are transparent, logical, unbiased and avoid confusion in Nigeria for once? Why is Tinubu such a crooked person? Must every appointment follow selfish considerations?"

Victor Abisoye said that the extension could weaken the customs institution:

"This is the kind of decisions that weaken institutions. The people in service will no longer be loyal to him for the next 6 months, because he's been cutting into their own promotion and growth. These are ultraviolet decisions that will do more harm to the service and Nigeria."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Tinubu appoints the DG of NCCC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new director general of the NCCC.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, July 31.

According to the statement, Omotenioye Majekodunmi's appointment is with immediate effect and would take over from Nkiruka Madueke, who was appointed in June 2024.

Source: Legit.ng