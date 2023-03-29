Active court proceedings will open to commence the trial against Chrisland High School Opebi over the death of one pupil, Whitney Adeniran

Reports confirmed that the Lagos state high court in Ikeja will sit on the case to unravel some of the conspiracy involved in the tragic incident

Justice Oyindamola Ogala has also been announced as the presiding judge for the case tagged as involuntary manslaughter

Lagos, Ikeja - The state's ministry of justice has announced the trial date of the mysterious death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools Opebi-Lagos.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the Lagos state high court in Ikeja will open the trial on Thursday, March 30.

The Lagos state govt will arraign Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, and Chrisland School Limited at the Lagos high court. Photo: Chrisland High School

The deceased reportedly died during the school's sporting event at the Agege sports complex.

Reports have it that Whitney slumped and was immediately rushed to the Agege Central Hospital for her to be revived.

After several checks by the medical team, it was confirmed that she was brought dead to the hospital.

The Lagos state police command immediately intervened and commenced investigations of the tragic incident.

After several days of investigations, the case was transferred to the DPP's office for critical review.

It was also confirmed that an autopsy was conducted on the deceased. The outcome prompted the Lagos ministry of justice to establish a case of involuntary manslaughter, recklessness and negligence on the part of the school, its staff and a vendor.

Chrisland Schools, staff, 2 others to face a two-count charge in court

Reports confirm that the accused will be arraigned and face a two-count charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The presiding judge will be Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos state high court.

Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, and Chrisland School Limited will be standing before her for the trial that day.

