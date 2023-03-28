The Chrisland High School in Opebi-Lagos will now be reopened after several weeks of closure by the Lagos state government

According to the Lagos state ministry of education, the resumption would only be for JSS3 and SSS3 students

The state government approved this decision to allow students to write their final examinations

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Lagos, Ikeja - The Lagos state government says students in their final year (JSSS 3 and SSS3) at Chrisland High School in Opebi can resume writing their final examinations.

As reported by Channels TV, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, the state commissioner for education, announced this development on Monday, March 27.

The Lagos state ministry of education said the resumption of Chrisland High School, Opebi is for only JSS3 and SSS3 students. Photo: Chrisland High School

Source: Facebook

According to the statement issued by the commissioner, she described the resumption as temporal permission.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them to participate in their terminal examinations."

Recall that a student at Chrisland Schools named Whitney Adeniran tragically died on February 9 during a sporting outing at the famous Agege Stadium.

Her death triggered a lot of outcry from the public and led to the school's closure by the Lagos state ministry of justice.

Mrs Adefisayo, however, revealed that the school would remain shut pending when all legal procedures in court had been concluded by the state ministry of justice, which is in charge of the case.

She said:

“The school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the State’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed."

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos, Ministry of Justice, Reveals Fate of Chrisland School, Staff

In another development, a fresh update on the controversial demise of Whitney Adeniran, a Chrisland High School Ikeja student, has been revealed.

The Lagos ministry of justice said it had established a case of involuntary manslaught*r and negligence against the school.

According to the Lagos state ministry of justice, information will be filed under the legal advice issued by the DPP.

Whitney Adeyemi: Mother of 12-Year-Old Chrisland Pupils Reveals What Killed Her Daughter in Video

Meanwhile, the mother of the late Whitney Adeyemi has revealed what killed her daughter a 12-year-old Chrisland pupil.

After receiving the autopsy report, Blessing Adeniran disclosed how her daughter died, which contracted the school's claim.

According to Blessing, while the school claimed her daughter slumped and died, the autopsy result has shown that the late Whitney was electr*cuted.

Source: Legit.ng