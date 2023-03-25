A fresh update on the controversial demise of Whitney Adeniran, a Chrisland High School Ikeja student, has been revealed

The Lagos ministry of justice said it had established a case of involuntary manslaught*r and negligence against the school

According to the Lagos state ministry of justice, information will be filed under the legal advice issued by the DPP

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Lagos, Ikeja - A fresh update on the case of the deceased Whitney Adeniran of the Chrisland High School Ikeja has been revealed by the Lagos state ministry of justice.

It was gathered in a report by TheCable that a case of involuntary manslaught*r and negligence had been established against Chrisland High School and its staff by the Lagos ministry of Justice.

The Lagos, Ministry of Justice, established a case of involuntary manslaught*r and negligence. Photo: Chrisland Schools

Source: Facebook

A statement from the ministry of justice reads:

"On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his legal advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaught*r and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school,” it stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“They will therefore be charged with the offences of involuntary manslaught*r and reckless and negligent acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015."

The little Adeniran tragically died on February 9 during a sporting outing at the famous Agege Stadium.

This incident caused a lot of rampage in Lagos state, with reactions flooding from other states in a show of support to the deceased's family.

The deceased mother, Blessing Adeniran, alleged that the school held back information leading to her daughter's death.

Meanwhile, the ministry of justice ordered an immediate closure of the school while an autopsy and other investigations commenced.

Days after the autopsy was undertaken, the outcome revealed that the deceased had died from asphyxia and el*ctrocution.

Meanwhile, the Lagos ministry of justice said:

"“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified true copies of the legal advice are available on the ministry of justice website.”

Source: Legit.ng