Ogun, Abeokuta - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been pressured to annul the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ogun state, which saw the re-election of Governor Dap Abiodun.

As reported by the Daily Trust, a coalition of accredited electoral observers called on the electoral body to annul the Ogun state gubernatorial polls and conduct a fresh one.

Governor Dapo Abiodun narrowly won his re-election polling 276,298 votes ahead of his closest counterpart, Ladi Adebutu, who polled 262,383 votes. Photo: Dapo Abiodun

Source: UGC

Governor Abiodun emerged victorious narrowly after polling 276,298 votes under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform ahead of his closest counterpart, Ladi Adebutu, who polled 262,383 votes under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At a press briefing in Abeokuta, Ms Abiola Abimbola, spokesperson of the electoral observer group, she decried that the election was below par with what the electoral body had promised.

She alleged that:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“INEC deliberately denied some political parties’ submission of candidates, while some parties’ logos were missing on the ballot paper.”

Abimbola further noted that the elections in the Ogun state must not be accepted to maintain the sanity of democracy for the people of Ogun state.

She said:

“In conclusion, we must be aware that, no matter the situation in our country, all leaders must consider the stability and security of the country as paramount. Our country is bigger than any individual and is certainly more important than any vested interest.

“To save our democracy and our country, the present election results must not be accepted by Nigerians and by all friends of Nigeria. We are therefore calling for the cancellation of the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, New election should be conducted as soon as possible.”

Source: Legit.ng