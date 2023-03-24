Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti's conduct at the just concluded Abia gubernatorial poll has continued to earn her the admiration of Nigerians

After a businessman man promised her a Prado SUV, another fellow offered the academic a 'little token'

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner declared Labour Party's Alex Otti, the winner of the March 18 governorship election

The popularity and goodwill of Professor Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti have continued to soar and earn her more accolades among Nigerians.

This is because of her conduct at the March 18 governorship election in Abia, where she served as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The businessman offered to fuel the new car Prof Oti was promised. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Steven Ukpabi

Source: Getty Images

The first commendation backed by a gift came from realtor Steven Ukpabi who promised the academic a Prado SUV.

In a Facebook post on March 22, Steven appreciated Oti's outstanding service to Abians and stated that the car would be delivered in April.

He wrote:

"For your outstanding service to the people of Abia, I hereby request for this Prado to be delivered to Mrs Nnenna Nnennaya Oti immediately it arrives Nigeria next month.

"Thank you for your service in Abia."

Another businessman adds to the offer

Attaching a screenshot of Steven's Facebook post, another businessman named Ezinwa Nlewedim offered to fuel the car with a token of N100k.

"...I and my wife will like to fuel that car with a little token of 100k once that car touch down Nigeria.

"Please we will like to be a part of this wonderful history in Abia state," Ezinwa wrote via his Facebook handle.

Reactions on social media

Lilian Dike said:

"Wow!

"This is wonderful

"God bless you all ."

Lucio Ogbonna said:

"Glad. Some good peeps are still out there. It is good to be good."

Ijeoma Unigwe Udeaja said:

"Those other Ijiot professors without integrity should learn from this. Umu anumanu. God will surely disgrace all of them. One after another. God bless and keep Prof. Mrs. Oti,and bless the givers too. Abeg make una warn that new governor oo. Make he no fu*ck up ooo."

Confysopuru Reuben said:

"Now this is one of the qualifications of a professor KNOWING THE TRUTH AND STANDING BY IT.

"God bless you ma.

"God bless the giver."

Chinasa Mathias said:

"God bless you people. It serves as an encouragement to good people out there.

"God protect and keep you safe Prof Oti. Indeed integrity pays."

How Prof. Oti became the first female Vice-Chancellor in FUTO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Professor Oti was elected a Vice Chancellor of FUTO.

History was made on Tuesday, April 13, as Professor Nnenna Oti was appointed the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

With the appointment, the don becomes the first female to be elected as VC in the prestigious institution.

She is currently the deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of FUTO and was a two-time dean of the post-graduate school.

