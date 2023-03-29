Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has reiterated his promise to fulfil the promises he made to Nigerians during his campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, in his 71st birthday message to Nigerians, maintained that his campaign promises were not just words but pledged his commitments to Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

The president-elect thanked Nigerians for voting for him in the February 25 presidential election, adding that they had given him an honour of a lifetime.

He then stressed that he would not squander the opportunity vested in him or take it slightly.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that he had received numerous birthday wishes with great pleasure and that he was touched by the depth of care and support so far.

In summary, he thanked God for the life he had enjoyed and the opportunities and doors that had opened for him along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"This year, in particular, I see this day as one of deep reflection. The spiritual meaning and significance of the holy month of Ramadan matter to me much more than the celebration of any individual milestone. Yet, this is my first birthday as the President-elect. A few weeks back, Nigerians gave me the honour of a lifetime. In exactly two months, on the 29th of May my term in office will begin. It is a rare privilege indeed, and one that I do not take lightly and shall not squander."

Source: Legit.ng