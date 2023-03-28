A viral Twitter claim that one of Peter Obi's lawyers, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), has never lost any case has been fact-checked

The claim, according to the findings of the Nigerian Tribune in a fact-check report, is false and misleading

De-black (@skylineict), a Twitter user, had made the claim after Dr Ikpeazu led other lawyers to secure a crucial victory for Governor Adeleke of Osun state at the Court of Appeal

The claim in a social media post that Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), one of the counsels of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has never lost any case since he started his law career has been fact-checked and found to be false.

On Friday, March 24, a Twitter user, De-black (@skylineict) posted a tweet with the claim that Dr Ikpeazu has never lost a case before.

“Meet The man who gives the APC a nightmare His name is Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN. lead counsel to ademola Adeleke and Mr. Peter Obi, Has never lost any case before,” the tweet read.

Legit.ng notes that the tweet was posted after the Court of Appeal set aside the judgement of the tribunal which sacked Senator Ademola Adeleke and affirmed him as the governor of Osun state.

Dr Ikpeazu represented the Osun governor. Thus, the Twitter user, by the tweet, was inferring that the senior lawyer would replicate the feat at the presidential election tribunal where he is representing Obi against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Is it true Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) has never lost a case?

Verifying the claim, Nigerian Tribune stated that there is no official record or data that back the claim “Peter Obi’s lawyer, Dr Ikpeazu has never lost a case before".

The newspaper added that further checks showed Dr Ikpeazu, in 2019, lost his case (AKINLADE V ABIODUN) at the Ogun Election Tribunal after his client (Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement) was defeated by the then governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the list endless.

It finally concluded that the claim that Peter Obi’s lawyer, Dr Ikpeazu has never lost a case before is false and misleading.

