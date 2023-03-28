The governors of Kogi and Ondo states have said that the speaker of the House of Representatives should be from the North Central

Rotimi Akeredolu and Yahaya Bello made this assertion at different intervals during their meetings with the current deputy speaker Ahmed Wase

According to the governors, Wase has remained a force to reckon with within the All Progressives Congress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Two governors - Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Yahaya Bello of Kogi state - have given their two cents on which region of Nigeria should produce the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Vanguard reports that Bello and Akeredolu back the quest for the North Central Zone to produce the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Governors Akeredolu and Bello have said that the North Central should produce the next Speaker. Photo: Rotimi AKeredolu, Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

Speaking separately on Monday, March 27, the duo made the declaration when they received an audience from the deputy speaker of the Green Chamber, Ahmed Wase.

Bellow said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It’s a thing and indeed an issue of a great moral burden if I, as governor of Kogi State, fail to throw my weight behind the North Central to produce the next speaker.”

Wase visited Bello at his Abuja residence while he met with Akeredolu at the Governor's Lodge in Akure, Ondo state.

Addressing Wase, Governor Akeredolou said the number two man of the House of Representatives has remained a consistent force within the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Akeredolu added:

“I’m surprised at times when some persons ask if I knew you, Wase. Little do they know that you are not just well known to me, but that I know you possess qualities of a consistent and loyal party man.”

Ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues strong warning to Nigerian leaders after 2023 general elections

Nigerian leaders have been called to ensure that citizens are allowed to choose who they want to lead them freely.

This call was made to Nigerian leaders by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, March 27.

Johnson said that when people are allowed such freedom and rights, they tend to reach their full potential in life.

Presidential poll: PDP demands resignation of Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chair, asks SSS, IGP to initiate arrest

Meanwhile, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has been asked to resign.

The call was made to the INEC chairman by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, March 10.

The PDP alleged that Yakubu's action during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections is injurious to the integrity of the electoral commission and an unpardonable assault on the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng