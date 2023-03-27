Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari rejected 19 out of the 35 Constitution amendment bills presented to him by the lawmakers of the National Assembly.

Following the assent of only 16 of the constitution reviews bills, the Senate constituted a committee to probe the president's decision.

While commending the president for assent to some of the bills, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, March 21, said that the Senate will engage with the presidency to ascertain why the remaining 19 bills were rejected.

Below are some of the bills that were rejected by the president:

1. Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 10 (Enforcement of Legislative Summon – Sections 89 & 129).

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with Legislative Summons.

2. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill, No. 24, 2022 (Expansion of the Interpretation of “Judicial Office” – Section 318)

Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand the Interpretation of Judicial Office to include Courts or Tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or a State Law of the House of Assembly.

3. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill, No. 29, 2022 (Devolution of Powers [Airports] – Part I & II, Second Schedule)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

4. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill, No. 39, 2022 (Power to Enforce Compliance of Remittance of Accruals into the Federation Account and Review of Revenue Allocation Formula – Section 162 & Part I, Third Schedule):

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to Enforce Compliance with Remittance of Accruals into and Disbursement of Revenue from the Federation Account and Streamline the Procedure for Reviewing the Revenue Allocation Formula.

5. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill, No. 40, 2022 (Independence of Certain Bodies – Sections 158 & 202)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance the Independence of Certain Bodies.

Source: Legit.ng