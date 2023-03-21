Following President Muhammadu Buhari's rejection of 19 of the 35 constitution amendment bills, the Senate has constituted a committee to probe his stance.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made this revelation on Tuesday, March 21, the resumption of plenary after the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, The Nation reports.

Lawan who commended President Buhari for assenting to 16 of the bills, said the Senate will engage with the presidency to ascertain why the remaining 19 bills were rejected.

Source: Legit.ng