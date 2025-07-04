Air India has sent forms to families of those who lost their loved ones in the Jine 12, 2025 plane crash

The families are to complete the forms to enable the airline to start paying the Rs 1 crore (about $116,000) in compensation

The forms sent to families have been made public even as reports indicate that some have already been paid interim compensation

Families that lost loved ones in the June 12 plane crash have been issued with forms to fill out to help Air India start paying them compensation.

The plane crash took at least 270 lives, both on board the Boeing Dreamliner and on the ground as it crashed into a residential building used as a hostel by medical students.

Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson and sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumer Ramesh. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Araron Foster and DD India.

Source: UGC

Also, reports indicate that 2/3rds of June 12 crash victims' families have received the compensation.

According to a form published by India Today, families were asked to fill in the details of the relative who died.

Information seen in the form indicates that it would be used to help the airline start paying compensation.

A part of the form reads:

"The following information will facilitate Air India Limited in processing the advance payments and determination of the final compensation arising out of the death of a passenger in Flight No. Al171 on 12th June 2025. This form, duly filled in along with the necessary supporting documentation, may be submitted to Air India via email to compensation.ai171@airindia.com. Kindly note that an advance compensation of Rs. 25 lacs will be paid at this stage, which shall be adjusted against the final compensation payable."

Air India restated its earlier announcement that a compensation of Rs 1 crore (about $116,000 or about N177 million) will be paid as compensation to victims' families.

It stated in the form:

"Kindly note that the interim compensation does not include the ex-gratia payment of Rs. 1 crore, which was announced by the Tata group. The ex-gratia payment will be a voluntary payment and is not intended to constitute recognition of any liability. The details in this form will also be used for the purposes of the ex-gratia payment, and the families will be contacted by the Tata group soon after we have received the details in the form."

How much will Air India plane crash victims' families get?

Also, families were expected to receive additional Rs 25 lakh (over $29,000 or N44 million) to aid them in travel and immediate expenses while dealing with the loss.

Meanwhile, Mint reports that some people have been paid interim compensation, citing an internal communication by the airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson.

Mint quotes him as saying:

"Our teams have been helping families receive interim compensation. Every affected family is being directly assisted by an Air India representative, with nearly two-thirds having already received payment or are in the final stages."

Tail of the Air India plane that crashed on June 12, 2025 and killed 241 people on board. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Hindustan Times.

Source: Getty Images

Salary of Air India CEO made public

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the salary of Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was increased shortly before one of the airline's planes crashed

The airline was confronted with the challenge of managing the situation after a London-bound plane crashed and killed at least 270

However, reports have it that CEO Campel Wilson had received a salary raise in May before the devastating incident, instead of June 12

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng