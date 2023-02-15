Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), will be going for another round of interrogation at the DSS HQ

The APC presidential campaign council confirmed it in its recent statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, February 15

However, the police have also invited him for questioning, a move the APC PCC condemned

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has reacted to the invitation of its chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the department of states security service (DSS) over allegations of instigating a coup.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 15, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has urged the police to let their member.

The APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode is expected to go for another round of grilling at the DSS HQ on Wednesday, February 15. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

Onanuga, in the statement, accused the police of interfering in the matter despite the DSS already carrying out investigations and notifying Fani-Kayode that his presence would be required at the DSS headquarters for questioning in the coming days.

What APC PCC said

The statement reads:

"Despite the well-publicized invitation of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by the DSS and the report that the secret police asked him to return for further investigation today, we were surprised that the police have also jumped into the same matter.

"On Tuesday the AIG Federal Investigation Bureau also invited Fani-Kayode for questioning.

"The APC-PCC is concerned about the latest invitation by another security agency, just some 10 days to the election, when he is most needed as our director of New Media."

Onanuga, in the statement titled "POLICE SHOULD LEAVE FEMI FANI-KAYODE ALONE", urged the Police to allow the DSS to conclude their investigation.

According to the statement, the embattled APC chieftain is expected to go for another round of questioning at the DSS offices as part of the investigation process of the allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, the DSS has confirmed that the director of new media of the APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, is in its custody

Fani-Kayode has earlier alleged that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is working to ensure that the military takes over from government.

Both Atiku and the military have denied the allegation while the PDP presidential candidate subsequently commended the DSS for the invitation

In another development, Phrank Shaibu has asked Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, to apologise to Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode had accused the PDP presidential candidate of a secret meeting with some army generals.

The APC chieftain later stated at a press conference that he regretted making the comments, but Shaibu said his “regret” was not enough.

