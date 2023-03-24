Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have been granted permission to serve their petitions on Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari through the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The permissions were granted alongside that of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) by the presidential election petition court (PEPC), The Nation reported.

The moves had created tension in the ruling APC as the petitioners had argued before the tribunal that Tinubu, the president-elect, was avoiding the service of their petitions on him.

According to the duo, several attempts to effect the petitions' service on Tinubu were abortive.

They argued that the president-elect has been making himself elusive in order to frustrate their efforts in handing over copies of the petition to him as stipulated by the law.

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led 3-member panel granted the ex-parte motion filed by Peter Obi and Labour Party; Atiku and PDP; and APM in 3 different rulings on Friday, March 24.

In their petition, Eyitayo Jegede, counsel to Atiku and PDP, argued to seek to leave to serve Tinubu with the petition and other accompanying processes through the APC.

On their own part, Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN), counsel to Obi and the Labour Party, sought a leave to serve Tinubu and Shettima through the APC.

Seeking leave to serve Tinubu, Shettima and Masari through the APC, Oetola Atoyebi (SAN) argued in his motion.

