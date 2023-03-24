The Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke will on Friday, March 24, know his fate as the Court of Appeal is set to sit

The court will be seated to deliver a judgement on an appeal by Adeleke challenging the nullification of his victory as governor of Osun state

A former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, had in his petition to the election tribunal, described Adeleke as an eccentric dancer not worthy to lead the state

The Court of Appeal has set today for judgement in an appeal by the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke challenging the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal's verdict, Daily Trust reports

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu reserved the appeal for judgement following assertions by the counsels to Adeleke and a former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

The Court of Appeal is set to deliver judgement on the appeal by Governor Adeleke. Photo: Gbeyoga Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke

Officials of the court have also informed the parties involved that the matter had been fixed for hearing, in line with the provisions of the constitutional 60 days for the appeal hearing, which is now due.

In his appeal, Adeleke challenged the tribunal's judgement, which annulled his victory as the state governor.

The tribunal had earlier ruled in favour of the former governor by holding that Oyetola proved the allegation of over-voting in some polling units.

Adelele has 31 grounds of appeal, praying to the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal.”

In one of the grounds of the appeal, Adeleke contended that “by referring to the appellant’s personal eccentricity for dancing, the lower tribunal derided and mocked him in a manner suggesting that it was biased against him.”

