The EFCC and the ICPC have been invited to probe the finances of Osun state under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke

This call was made on Wednesday, March 15, by the APC in Osun who accused Adeleke of mismanaging N90bn

However, the claim has been dismissed by the PDP in Osun which stated that the anti-graft agencies can go ahead to do their work

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Osun - The All Progressives Congress in Osun has alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke of mismanaging N90 billion accrued to the state in the last 100 days of his administration.

Tajudeen Lawal, the acting chairman of Osun APC in a statement claimed that Adeleke had been spending government funds lavishly without necessarily reversing his earlier order of freezing the state’s account, PM News reports.

The Osun APC is coming heavy on Adeleke

Source: Original

Lawal said that Adeleke should be ready to account for any money he might have spent without due process on “the day of reckoning which is knocking”.

He alleged that the government got N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES; N6.7 billion from Federal Government parastatal tax liability; N3.2 billion for women projects; N4.9 billion for State Ease of Doing Business Reforms and N14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lawal called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to urgently beam their searchlights on the state's treasury in Adeleke's administration.

Osun PDP denies allegation against Adeleke

Responding to this, Akindele Adekunle, the acting PDP chairman, denied the allegation that the state government had received N90 billion in the last three months.

Adekunle said:

“The state account is open to the public and the public knows without being told that Gov. Adeleke is not a thieving governor like those of the past as his focus and attention is on the delivery of good governance.

“Because PDP and its government outperformed the APC and proved that people’s needs can be met, the APC has become disillusioned and cannot even offer believable lies against a governor, whose popularity rating is now knocking 90 percent."

Appeal court fixes judgment day on PDP Adeleke vs APC Oyetola suit

The court of appeal had reserved its judgment on the Osun state governorship election petition appeal instituted by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Justice Mohammed Shuaibu's 3-member led panel fixed the date to rule on the appeal after listening to the argument and adopting the brief of the parties involved.

What the court says about Ademola Adeleke vs Gboyega Oyetola in Osun guber election appeal

At the hearing on Monday, March 13, Onyechi Ikpeazu, the prosecuting counsel, stated that a member of the panel and a chief magistrate did not reveal her position on the judgment that nullified Adeleke's victory.

Source: Legit.ng