The court of appeal sitting in Abuja will, on Friday, March 24, give a verdict on the appeal filed by Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, on the nullification of his election at the state governorship election tribunal.

The court had reserved the appeal on Thursday, March 23, after the parties involved adopted their written addresses and announced that the date for the ruling would be communicated to the parties.

Adeleke, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are praying to the appellate court to set aside the verdict of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked him from office.

Justice Tertsea Kume-led's 3-member panel of the tribunal has January 27 voided the declaration of Adeleke as the winner of the Osun state governorship election held on July 16, 2022.

The judgment, which was of the majority view, upheld the petition filed by the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came second in the poll.

The court ruled that Adeleke did not garner the majority votes as stipulated by the law and that the conduct of the poll did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

The court held that Oyetola and the APC successfully established that there was over-voting in 744 polling suits across the state.

Source: Legit.ng