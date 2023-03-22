The just concluded elections in Kaduna state have been rejected by seven governorship candidates

In fact, the guber candidates and the leadership of the political parties have refused to accept the election results by INEC

While calling on INEC to do the needful, the aggrieved candidates maintained the purported results is unacceptable

Seven governorship candidates in Kaduna State under the aegis of Kaduna state Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum have rejected the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the March 18 Governorship Elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ambassador Sanin Yaya, Kaduna State Chairman Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Tuesday, March 21, and made available to journalists in Kaduna, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Fresh headache for El-Rufai as seven governorship candidates reject election results in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

The forum task INEC

The forum called on INEC to do the needful on the purported result announced which declared the APC Candidate as the winner in the just concluded election, maintaining that the purported result was unacceptable to them and their supporters, Leadership report added.

