The internal crisis rocking the nation's main opposition party has taken a new dimension as the party suspends former Governor Ayo Fayose

Reacting, Fayose described the purported suspension by Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC of the party as a comedy skit, while noting Ayu's tenure would soon be over and the party members would finally be free

Meanwhile, the PDP on Thursday, March 23, suspended Fayose and four others from the party for engaging in anti-party activities

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has finally reacted to his suspension by the party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose described his purported suspension from the PDP, by the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as “the last kick of a dead horse,” PM News reported.

Fayose tackles Ayu as PDP suspends him. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose, Senator Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

Fayose reveals what will happen to Ayu and his cohorts

The politician, who reacted to the suspension through his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said,

“Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

He said in a matter of days, the inglorious tenure of Ayu as national chairman of PDP would become history and that the party would enjoy a new lease of life, Leadership report added.

