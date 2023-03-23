The governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike has formally addressed Peter Obi's claims that he worked against his presidential ambition

Wike, in a media chat on Wednesday, March 22, revealed how he has supported the Labour Party's flagbearer in the past and was blamed for it

The Rivers governor noted that he was the one who singlehandedly supported Obi to be Atiku Abubakar's running mate but the former Anambra governor never spoke about it

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has finally revealed how he has helped the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the past.

Wike narrated what transpired at the residence of former Senate President Bukola Saraki after he nominated Obi as running mate to former Vice President and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the buildup to the 2019 general elections.

Wike sheds more light on how he helped Peter Obi in 2019

He made this revelation while reacting to reports that he worked against Obi in the February 25 presidential election, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking during a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 22, Wike revealed he chose Obi to be Atiku's running mate and was tackled by the likes of "Ike Ekweremadu and the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi but Obi never spoke about it, Vanguard also reported.

“When he said I came out against him, it is unfortunate because nobody has ever heard me during my campaigns saying don’t vote for Peter Obi, I never said so,” Wike said.

