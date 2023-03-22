Another prominent lawmaker, Senator Barau Jibrin, has joined the Senate Presidency race for the 10th assembly

Senator Jibrin, in a chat with journalists in Abuja, disclosed his ambition while noting that an official announcement day is already on the plate

He becomes the second most senior lawmaker in the red chamber after Senator Orji Kalu to declare interest in the number one legislative seat

The race for who becomes the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly just got stiffer following Senator Barau Jibrin's declaration of his ambition to enter the race for the number one legislative seat.

As reported by The Nation, the lawmaker representing Kano North Senatorial District made his intentions known during a chitchat with journalists in Abuja while noting that the official declaration will be in a few days.

Senator Jibrin said he will make an official declaration in the coming days to contest against Senator Kalu for the senate presidency. Photo: Sen Barau Jibrin and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

His comment came less than 24 hours after Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stated that he was most qualified and experienced for the Senate President position.

Meanwhile, Senator Jibrin described himself as the most ranking and experienced among Senators-elect seeking to lead the next Senate.

Senator Jibrin further noted that religious nor ethnic sentiments did not spur his aspiration; instead, he is vying for the position of the 10th senate president based on the premise of capacity, competence and experience.

