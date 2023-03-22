Femi Gbajabiamila has decried the poor representation of women in the National Assembly and politics in general

During a plenary session on Tuesday, March 21, Gbajabiamila said the government's legislative arm still needs to make it a reality

He, however, stated that before the closure of the 9th assembly, more bills will be passed in earnest

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reacted to the failure of the national assembly to grant the proposed 35 per cent affirmative action that will see an increase in the legislative seats of women in the upper and lower chambers.

Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, March 22, said during plenary, acknowledged the failure of the green chamber to pass the bill as earlier proposed.

Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila said more bills will be passed by the green chambers with few months left to the closure of the 9th assembly. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Exactly a year after the national assembly rejected the bill, Gbajabiamila said the national assembly had fallen short of its commitment to ensuring adequate representation of women.

As reported by TheCable, he said:

“We fell short this time in our commitment to ensuring political empowerment and representation for women and other marginalised groups in our country.”

“In the time we have left, we will work to understand why, as a first step towards ensuring the success of subsequent efforts.”

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila disclosed that the green chambers would exploit the time left before the curtain closed on the 9th assembly to ensure that:

“institutions of government work towards the ends of development, national security and the welfare of the Nigerian people”.

