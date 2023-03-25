A governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo state, Chief Humphrey Anumudu, has died in Lagos

Chief Anumudu, according to an unnamed close friend, died in the early hours of Friday, March 24, in Lagos

The late politician was reported to have paid N25 million Naira for the Labour Party’s governorship form

Lagos - Chief Humphrey Anumudu, a Labour Party (LP) aspirant in the upcoming governorship primaries in Imo state, has been found dead in his house.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Anumudu died in his house in Lagos after returning from an LP meeting at the party national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, March 24.

Supporters of the Labour Party attend a global march for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Family sources attributed the LP chieftain's death to a “spiritual attack.” A close friend of the deceased cited by Nigerian Tribune said that he died around 5:30 pm on Friday.

The late politician had already paid the sum of 25 million Naira for Labour Party’s Governorship form for the November 11th 2023 guber contest.

Who is Humphrey Anumudu?

Legit.ng gathers that Humphrey Anumudu was a wealthy businessman c*um politician who had been contesting for the governorship seat of Imo state since 1998.

Anumudu was said to have won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state in 1998 but the ticket was eventually ceded to Achike Udenwa who went on to rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Since then, the deceased had been contesting for the gubernatorial seat of the state. He had also contested on the platforms of the Zenith Labour Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He was a respected legal luminary and the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors.

