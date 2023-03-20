The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has again suspended the collation of results of the Abia State governorship election.

The nation's electoral umpire made this announcement on Monday, March 20, 2023, as monitored on Channels TV by Legit.ng.

INEC suspends Abia governorship election result. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

INEC suspends collation of Abia results

State Presiding Officer of the election, and Vice-Chancellor, the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, announced the suspension shortly after the Collation team returned from a few minutes break, INEC confirmed on Twitter.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, INEC wrote:

"PRESS RELEASE

"Suspension of Further Collation of Governorship Election Results in Abia and Enugu States."

