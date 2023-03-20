Breaking: Senator Nnamani finally quits PDP hours after losing senatorial seat

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, however, expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

Senator Nnamani, in a statement, said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and has decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

Senator Nnamani thanked Nigerians, especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former Governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the Prent-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration will promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

