Chimaroke Nnamani, the former governor of Enugu state, has lost his bid to be re-elected as Enugu east senatorial district to Kelvin Chukwu, the candidate of the Labour Party in the district.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kelvin Chukwu garnered 69, 136 to defeat the incumbent Chimaroke who was flagging on the ballot of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 48, 701 votes, Vanguard reported.

Chukwu replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was killed a few days before the February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

The elected senator is a younger brother of Oyibo Chukwu to replaced his late brother.

Source: Legit.ng