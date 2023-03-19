Seyi Makinde, who just won his re-election bid, has opened up on the insinuation that he supported Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

While speaking on Channels Television on his re-election victory, the governor said the people of the state spoke through their vote, citing the case of Yobe state, where the APC lost the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while winning the governorship election.

Recall that Makinde vowed not to support the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, over his failure to support zoning in the party's structure in the name of fairness and equity and promise to tell the people of the state whom to vote for.

Speaking on who he asked his supporters to vote for, he said he only asked his supporters to vote for equity and fairness, someone that will unite the country.

He also said that the election had gone, and the president had been elected; what is left now for the state to work with the president-elect for the progress of the state.

