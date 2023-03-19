Seyi Makinde, the Oyo state governor has dedicated his victory at the 2023 governorship election which took place on Saturday, March 18, to God.

In a tweet made on his personal Twitter page, Makinde said his victory is dedicated to God and the people of Oyo state.

Governor Seyi Makinde has dedicated his victory to God and the people of Oyo state. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

Also, Makinde said that he is grateful to the people of the state for their confidence in his administration which commenced on May 29, 2019.

He added that his re-election is a push to work harder to deliver on his promises and his manifesto to the Oyo state people.

His tweet said:

"We dedicate this victory to God and the good people of Oyo State. We are grateful for your confidence in our administration and promise to work even harder to deliver our promises under Omituntun 2.0."

The tweet by Makinde on the microblogging site was accompanied by photographs where he was flanked by his wife and members of his family, friends and allies.

