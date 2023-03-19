After he was abducted, Chisom Lennard, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s campaign director-general in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers, was killed on Saturday, March 18.

Punch reports that Lennard was kidnapped by gunmen disguised as policemen at Ibagwa polling unit 2 ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

It was gathered that the victim was whisked away to an unknown destination when he tried to stop the gunmen from snatching election materials.

The troubling story was confirmed by the APC spokesman in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju.

Nwauju said:

“He was abducted from his polling unit during the voting process and taken away.

“Nobody knew where they took him to. It was later in the evening of Saturday that his body was discovered.

“He was APC LGA caretaker chairman and was a PhD student at the Rivers State University.”

