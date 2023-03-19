Again, the ruling All Progressives Congress has emerged victorious in the Ogun state 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Ogun state governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the commission's Returning officer in the state, Professor Adebowale, Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan.

INEC declares Abiodun winner of the 2023 Ogun governorship election. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

Abiodun emerged victorious as he defeated his main challenger, as the APC scored 276, 298 votes while the PDP scored 262, 383.

Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was leading in seven local governments while the Senator Ibikunle Amosun – backed candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Olubiyi Otegbeye, is yet to win any local government.

In the 20 local governments of the state, Abiodun scored 276, 298 votes to defeat Adebutu, with a close margin to victory, 262, 383 votes and Otegbeye came a distant third with 94,754 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

BREAKING: INEC Declares Dapo Abiodun Winner of Ogun 2023 Governorship Election. Photo credit: Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, Governor Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

Results emerge:

Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu: 262, 383

Dapo Abiodun: 276, 298 votes

Olubiyi Otegbeye: 94, 754

Rejected votes; 188, 35.

Total votes count: 663,968

Click below to check LIVE UPDATES of the Ogun 2023 Election Results.

Oyo Governorship Election: Why APC’s Folarin Suffers Humiliating Defeat as INEC Declares Makinde Winner

The good people of Oyo state on Saturday, March 18, 2023, headed to the poll and through their votes, decided the fate of who eventually rules them in the next four years.

It was a shocking yet surprising development in Oyo state as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 19, 2023, declared Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election.

Makinde was returned as the governor of Oyo state after defeating the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin by a very wide margin.

Source: Legit.ng