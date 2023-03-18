The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has said he will accept the outcome of the 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly election in his state, the Punch reports.

Speaking on Saturday, March 18, after an interview with journalists after casting his vote, Mohammed said he was impressed with the exercise in his area.

The governor was accredited and voted at the Bakin Dutse Polling Unit 008, in the Yelwan Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi state.

Also commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the governorship and state House of Assembly election, the governor said whichever it goes would be fine with him.

His words:

“As a Muslim, I believe it is God that gives power. He takes power and gives it to anybody that he wishes. So I am ready to take the outcome of whatever that comes out of this election.”

Dogara reveals why he's backing APC governorship candidate in Bauchi state

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had earlier said he is currently not a member of the PDP, APC or any other political parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dogara explained that he is backing his preferred candidates in the 2023 elections, irrespective of their political parties.

The former Speaker who backed PDP's Atiku in the 2023 presidential election is now supporting APC's Sadique Abubakar for the guber election in Bauchi state.

2023 presidency: How Dogara stood against APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dogara said the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the APC was a waste of time and would not prevail in the general elections.

He made this submission in Jos, Plateau state during a special event with the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association on Sunday, January 29.

The former Speaker called on Nigerians to reject the same-faith ticket adopted by the APC.

Source: Legit.ng