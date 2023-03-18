The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in Lagos State.

The affected polling units are in Victoria Garden City (VGC) in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the State, Daily Trust report confirmed.

INEC postpones election in 10 polling units in Lagos state. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Thugs disrupt election activities

Daily Trust had earlier reported how thugs attacked a Nollywood actress in the area.

While addressing the media on Saturday, March 18, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, said the ad-hoc staff deployed in the area refused to carry out their duties there because of an experience they had during the Presidential Poll.

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Nigerian Army have averted what could have been described as a disastrous situation across about 20 polling units in Madobi LGA in Kano State.

Legit.ng reporter who was on the ground to monitor the franchise, gathered that the troops were on patrol when they noted that there were anomalies in the voting stations.

Fracas began when some parties' supporters tried to disrupt the voting process and capitalize on the situation to destroy ballot boxes.

