Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state won in the Saturday, March 18, governorship and House of Assembly elections in his polling unit.

Official results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 243 votes in the governorship ballot while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 58 votes, Tribune reports.

Kwara governor wins polling unit

The governor cast his ballot at 12:45 pm at his Idi-Igba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole Ward in Ilorin West local government area, commending the peaceful conduct of the exercise so far.

The governor had earlier urged more voters to come out to exercise their franchise, following reports of low turnouts in some areas.

His polling unit and many areas of Adewole Ward, however, recorded large turnouts.

He said:

“It’s been a mixed bag in terms of the turnout — appreciably large in some places and quite low in some areas — and we urge more people to come out.

“Going by the turnout in this polling unit, this is impressive. But nationwide, including in parts of Kwara State, the turnout is a bit lower than the presidential and national assembly elections.

“On the BVAS, the reports so far show improvements, compared to the last elections.”

After casting his vote, the governor tweeted:

"Early today, I cast my ballot for the governorship and state assembly elections alongside my wife Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, and other members of my family at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole Ward in Ilorin West."

The governor also commended the early arrival of polling officers. He is upbeat about being re-elected by Kwarans on the back of his performance in various sectors of the state.

