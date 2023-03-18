March 18 Election: Voting Begins at Tinubu’s Polling Unit

Voting has begun at the polling unit of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PU 085, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State at 8:30 am.

Announcing the commencement of the exercise, the Assistant Presiding Officer Unit III of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Adebola Adebiyi, said the voting would end by 2:30 pm, The Punch reported.

Voting commences at Tinubu’s polling unit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

She read out the voting process in line with the electoral guidelines. She also displayed the BVAS and empty ballot box while urging voters to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations.

The INEC officials arrived at the polling unit at 7:30 am.

Heavy security as voting begins at Tinubu's polling unit

Meanwhile, officials of the Department of State Security Services, Nigeria Police Force, and Civil Defence were seen at the PU to ensure adequate security, PM News reported.

The commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, also visited the PU for inspection around 8:19 am.

