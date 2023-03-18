The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived in states ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this on its official Facebook page, declaring its presence in states where elections would be held.

According to the statement, the operatives arrived at their assigned locations, holding consultations with other security operatives on March 17.

The consultations were on election security and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa had, in a message to the teams before the Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, charged them to exhibit a high sense of integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage. You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters. The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections.“

Source: Legit.ng