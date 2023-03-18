The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) has alleged that Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the presidential election, who was the second runner-up in the poll, has continued to deceive his supporters going rounds with a false claim.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the council, disclosed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16, noting that the council is worried about the recent media outing of Peter Obi on Channels television and Arise TV.

APC slams Peter Obi over his comment on Channels, Arise TVs Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Onanuga, in his statement, called on security agencies to caution Obi over his inciting comments after the declaration of the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The council condemned Obi's comment where he condemned the outcome of the poll and redefining democracy from its popular definition as the government of the people.

The statement quoted Obi's to have said:

“'To win in democracy is to win the people. The declared winner, Bola Tinubu, did not win- that is what we are challenging…’ Later, he clarified in his moments of sobriety, after leaving the studio, that what he wanted to challenge was the process of declaring the winner."

Onanuga said it is ridiculous for Obi to claim to describe the result of the poll as ‘his stolen mandate’, echoing the views of his "unthinking mob of supporters".

