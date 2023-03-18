The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised an alarm over fake identity cards for security officers linked to it on election duty.

Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, in a statement on Friday, March 17, noted that the fake identity cards were not issued by the commission, The Cable reports.

INEC says the news is nothing short of a fake report

Okoye said that identity cards for security personnel on election duty are issued only by security agencies, not INEC.

The commission, therefore, called on Nigerians to disregard the information, describing it as a diabolical act.

Okoye said in the statement:

“The attention of the commission has been drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of the commission with the inscription “complete access” boldly written in red at the bottom of it.

“We wish to state categorically that the identity card did not emanate from the Commission. Identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not the Commission.

“Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the Commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“The public is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected elements and to report any such persons to the security agencies.”

